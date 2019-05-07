Detroit police looking for Farmington Hills man, 2 others after Greektown shooting

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for 26-year old Delano Ward, from Farmington Hills.

Police Chief James Craig said he’s a suspect in a shooting that injured three people in Greektown early Monday at the corner of Beaubian and Monroe streets.

"You just have to imagine what downtown was like on this evening. We’re talking about Cinco De Mayo Festival, the parade had just ended and what happens every year, a lot of people will come down to Greektown to celebrate further,” Craig said.

Police released surveillance video that showed the exact moment the shots went off. Hours after releasing the video, they arrested their first suspect.

“He was a resident of Livonia. He’s described as a black male, age 23,” Craig said.

Craig said now they’re looking for Ward and two other people who all live outside the city limits.

“Three of the four are residents out of the county of Wayne,” he said.

There was another shooting just blocks away from Greektown. One man was shot in that incident.

Some people are now wondering if Greektown is safe.

“Detroit is safe and regardless of the one or two critics that suggest that it’s dangerous, I vigorously push back on that. The message should be clear, don’t come to Detroit and settle beef violently. We will find you.” Craig said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.