Detroit police looking for girl, 14, who left for school Tuesday and never returned home

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a 14-year-old who left for school Tuesday and has not returned home.

Police said Tiffanie Regins' mother has communicated with her via text messages but has not seen her since she left the home in the 15700 block of Bentler Street at 7:13 a.m.

Tiffanie is black with a light brown complexion. She has brown eyes and medium-length brown hair worn in braids. She weighs 100 pounds and stands 5 feet 4 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, red polo shirt, blue jeans and white Nike Air Force One shoes.

Tiffanie is in good physical and mental condition, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

