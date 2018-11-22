Detroit police looking for man after woman seeking ride reportedly sexually assaulted

DETROIT - A woman was left in a parking lot in the 14000 block of Gratiot Avenue after being sexually assaulted Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the woman claimed she was standing at a bus stop when a man drove up. She said she offered him money to take her home, but he took her to a parking lot, where he sexually assaulted her.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage of the parking lot.

The man wanted on suspicion of sexual assault is described as a black man in his 40s driving a black Dodge Caliber.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5900.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.