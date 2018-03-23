Detroit police looking for man who robbed bank on city's southwest side

Detroit police are looking for a man who robbed a bank March 23, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a man who robbed a bank Thursday.

Police said the man walked into the Comerica Bank in the 8000 block of West Vernor Highway about 3:16 p.m. and wrote a note demanding money. The man gave the note to the teller, who gave him an unknown amount of money.

The man fled south on Springwells Street on foot, police said. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

