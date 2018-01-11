Detroit police looking for missing 14-year-old boy

DETROIT - Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding a 14-year-old boy who disappeared on Wednesday.

Deonta Hanes was last seen by his father at approximately 1 p.m. at their home in the 9200 block of Bishop Street. Deonta was given permission to go outside to play with his friend and never returned.

Deonta's mother believes that he may be in the area of Radner and Chandler Park.

Deonta is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds, with a medium-brown complexion and short black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue Nike shoes.

Deonta is in good physical condition but suffers from an emotional and mental health concern and oftentimes becomes disoriented.

If anyone has seen Deonta Hanes, or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900 or 313-596-5940.



