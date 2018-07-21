Detroit police looking for missing 14-year-old girl who left home and never returned

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who left her home Friday on the city's west side and never returned.

Police said Sateria Averett was last seen around 10:30 p.m. in the 14200 block of Stansbury Avenue.

Sateria is in good physical and mental condition. She has never left home in the past, police said.

Sateria is black with a light complexion. She has hazel eyes and brown hair worn in a bun. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black yoga pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5201.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.