Detroit police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a girl who was last seen Tuesday morning when she left for school.

Jennifer Arley Espinoza did not make it to school Tuesday or Wednesday. She does not have a history of not coming home, according to her mother.

Espinoza is described as a Hispanic female, 15, 5 feet, 7 inches, weighing less than 170 pounds with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a white Western High School sweater with burgundy letters, black pants and gray Nike Air Jordan's.

If you have any information, contact Detroit Police Department's Fourth Precinct at 313-596-5400 or 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.



