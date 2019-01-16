Detroit police looking for missing 61-year-old man

DETROIT - Detroit Police are currently looking for Ray Smith, who has been missing since Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

Ray Smith was last seen at his residence located in the 15600 block of Spring Garden at approximately 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. He left the location and hasn't been seen, or heard from since.

Ray is described as a 61-year-old black male, 6ft. 1in., 180lbs., dark complexion, bald, no facial hair and no teeth. He was last seen wearing a black hat, burgundy/gray flannel shirt, blue jacket, black jeans and beige boots.

Ray is in good mental and physical condition.

If anyone has seen Mr. Ray Smith, or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Deptartment's Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5900, or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.