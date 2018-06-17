Detroit police looking for missing 79-year-old man with dementia

DETROIT - Police are searching for a 79-year-old man who suffers from dementia

According to authorities, Arthur Williams Jr. was last seen at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, at his residence located in the 14000 block of Woodmont Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a green Spartans baseball cap, a black T-shirt, black khaki pants and brown slip-on shoes.

He left the location on foot and family members are concerned because Williams recently moved in with them and is new to the area.

He is in good physical condition, but suffers from dementia.

Anyone who has seen Williams or knows of his whereabouts is asked to please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

