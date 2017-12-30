Detroit police looking for missing girl, 16, who left home after argument

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who left her Detroit home Friday morning and never returned.

Police said Qudss Alwahami left her home in the 1000 block of Ethel Street at about 10 a.m. after she had an argument with her sister. Her family is concerned because this is the first time she's been missing.

Qudss has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing red pajamas, a black coat and black boots.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5400 or 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

