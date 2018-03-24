Detroit police looking for missing man who suffers from mental illnesses

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a man with mental illnesses who has been missing since Wednesday.

George Wendell Martin, 67, was last seen by his brother-in-law at their home in the 2200 block of Field Street at about 9:30 p.m. Martin left the home and hasn't returned.

He rides the DDOT bus wherever he travels and he frequents the Detroit Public Library on Woodward Avenue, Wayne State Library and Elmwood Cemetery.

Martin is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has a light complexion, brown eyes, salt and pepper hair that is long and combed to the back. He wears glasses and walks with a cane. He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and blue jeans.

Martin is in good physical condition, but he suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or 313-596-5740.

