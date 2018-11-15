Detroit Police looking for missing person David Hall

DETROIT,Mich - The Detroit Police are currently looking for a person who has been missing for over two months.

David Hall was last seen by hotel staff located in the 4000 block of West Lafayette Blvd. on September 1, 2018 at approximately 3:00 p.m. Family reported that the last time family talked to David was October 23, 2018, and it is unlike him not to call his family.

According to family, David has never gone missing in the past.

David is described as a black male, 50 years old, 6'1", 200 lbs., dark brown complexion, black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what David was last seen wearing.

It was reported tha David is in good physical condition but suffers form bi-polar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.

If anyone has seen David Hall or know of his whereabouts, they are asked ro call Detroit Police Department's Fourth Precinct at 313-596-5440.

