Detroit police looking for missing teen who suffers from mental health condition

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since she left her home Friday to go to the store.

Police said Nianna Langford is in good physical condition but she suffers from bipolar disorder.

Nianna left her home in the 2000 block of Cherokee Street at about 3:40 p.m. but never returned.

She is black. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray legging pants and gray Ugg boots.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5340.

