Detroit police looking for teen missing since Oct. 15

DETROIT - Detroit police are seeking help locating a missing teen.

Joshua Johnson, 16, was last seen by his father at their home in the 12000 block of Wilfred on Oct. 15 at 1:30 a.m. He was discovered to be missing at 6 a.m., according to police.

Johnson left the home without permission and didn't return home. He was also seen in the are of 8 Mile Road/Gratiot Avenue and Neff Avenue/Harper Avenue in Detroit.

Johnson is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with a light complexion and sandy brown hair. He has brown eyes and no scars, marks or tattoos.

He was last seen wearing a gray Banana Republic sweatshirt, stonewashed jeans and tan Levi boots.

He is known to frequent Lincoln High School in Warren and the area near Duke Ellington School in Detroit, according to police.

If you have information, contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940.



