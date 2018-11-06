Detroit police looking for two 'serious missing' young girls

DETROIT - Detroit police are asking help in finding two "serious missing children" who were last seen in the 4300 block of Chrysler at 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Envi McClin and Montashia Brown reportedly went outside to take out the trash and never returned. They have not gone missing in the past, according to Detroit police.

Envi is described as a 12-year old girl, 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 93 pounds, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair in a single ponytail with a white headband. She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, a pink jacket, blue jeans and pink gym shoes.

Montashia is described as a 9-year old girl, 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 95 pounds, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair in a bun with a red headband. She was last seen wearing a black and white Mickey Mouse shirt, black stretch pants and black and white Jordan gym shoes.

If anyone has any information, contact Detroit Police's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340.

