Detroit police looking to ID suspect in drive-thru window armed robbery

DETROIT - Police are asking the public to help them identify a male suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Detroit's east side.

The robbery happened Monday at 9 p.m. in the 17000 block of Harper Avenue, according to police. Police said a red 2019 Dodge Charger pulled up to the drive-thru window of a restaurant. The suspect was a passenger in the back seat and leaned into the window and demanded money from the cashier at gunpoint.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the robber fled the area on foot and the driver of the vehicle drove away. The suspect is described by police as a man with a medium-brown complexion who is 6 feet tall with a thin build believed to be in his 20s. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans and had a handgun with an extended clip.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

