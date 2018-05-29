Detroit police: Man fatally shot by his brother at home on Holcomb Street

DETROIT - One man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in his home on Detroit's east side.

The man's home is in the 1100 block of Holcomb Street near Jefferson and McClellan. The shooting happened at 2:10 a.m.

The victim was a 54-year-old man. The suspect, who is in custody, is a 59-year-old man and is the brother of the victim.

The incident began with the two brothers arguing. The argument got heated, and the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect fled the scene and was found at the intersection of East Jefferson and Pennsylvania, where he was placed in custody.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

