Detroit police: Man in custody after shooting, injuring 16-year-old boy

DETROIT - A 39-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting a 16-year-old boy in Detroit Wednesday evening, police said.

It happened in the 19200 block of Bentler Street before 8 p.m. Detroit police applied a tourniquet and the teen was transported to a hospital.

Police said the teen is in serious condition. The suspect was barbecuing in front of his home when a Pit Bull allegedly charged at his dog, a German Shepherd, according to police. The German Shepard was tied up between two houses.

At some point the teen was allegedly shot by the man. He was taken into custody and a revolver was recovered in the backyard.

Police said no witnesses have come forward. They believe the Pit Bull belongs to the 16-year-old boy.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.