Detroit police: Man points gun at woman, sexually assaults her on city's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police said a man drove a woman to an area on the city's west side and sexually assaulted her Tuesday.

Police said the victim was sitting in a vehicle outside a business about 11:40 p.m. while the driver went inside.

A man with a gun entered the driver's side, pointed a gun at the woman and drove her to the area of W. McNichols Road and Trinity Street, where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

The man then fled the scene on foot.

Police described the man as black with a salt-and-pepper-colored beard. He was wearing a dark-colored Pelle Pelle coat, a hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and shoes.

Police said the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the crime or the man's identity is asked to call police at 313-596-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

