Detroit police: Man shot after telling cousin's boyfriend he was too drunk to drive

DETROIT - A man was shot early Thursday morning in the 17000 block of Chandler Park Drive in Detroit.

Detroit police said the 48-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his right knee. He was privately conveyed to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police said the man was at his cousin's home when he saw her boyfriend was too intoxicated to drive. The boyfriend took exception to the man's comment about him being too intoxicated and decided to shoot him.

The gunman fled the home in a red Dodge Caravan.

No arrests have been announce.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.