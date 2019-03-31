Detroit police: Man wanted in connection to non-fatal shooting on city's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting earlier this month on the city's east side.

On Friday, March 1, 2019 at approximately 7:08 p.m. in the 8800 block of Greenfield, a 29-year old male victim was shot by an unknown suspect outside of a local business.

The victim was in a white, 2005, Pontiac, Montana with six other occupants when the suspect began firing multiple shots at the victim striking him.

After the shooting, the suspect fled on foot from the location in an unknown direction.

Suspect: Black, male, wearing a green hoody, armed.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to please contact Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640, 313-596-5604, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

