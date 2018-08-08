Detroit Police need help identifying woman in Value Save larceny

DETROIT - Detroit Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect wanted in connection to a larceny that happened on the city's west side.

The suspect was described as a black female wearing a black T-shirt with a #23 on the back. She entered the Value Save grocery store in the 14000 block of Livernois on Aug. 1, 2018, at 4 p.m. A child was with her.

Police say she approached the victim at an in-store kiosk and offered to help. While assisting, the suspect took the victim's wallet from her purse and left the store.

Police released the following surveillance video:

