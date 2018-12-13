Detroit police: Neighbor shot during home invasion on Westbrook Street

DETROIT, Mich - Officers with the Detroit Police Department have a suspect in custody after a shooting Thursday morning on the city's west side.

At about 9:30 a.m. Detroit police officers responded to the report from a woman who said a neighbor shot another neighbor at a home in the 15800 block of Westbrook Street.

According to Detroit police officers who were on the scene, this was a home invasion shooting but there was no sign of forced entry. The resident shot the neighbor twice, police said.

The shooting victim was transported to Sinai-Grace Hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.