Detroit police officer accused of getting paid, going home instead of doing mandatory training

DETROIT - A Detroit police officer is facing two felony charges after getting paid and going home instead of heading to mandatory training, officials said.

People close to Officer Michael Collins said it was all a simple mistake.

Collins is charged by his own department with larceny by conversion and false pretenses, meaning he got paid for three to five days of mandatory training that he didn't attend.

Officials said Collins went home instead of going to the training. Prosecutors said that's fraud work training.

"Without training, it's nothing," Detroit resident Roshana Powell said. "The whole thing falls apart. I'm telling you."

"We are officers of the court," attorney Steven Moss said. "So are police officers, so they need training, as well."

"You've got to do what you've got to do to take care of your family," Detroit resident Joe Ferguson said.

