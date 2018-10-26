Detroit police officer accused of helping members of lucrative drug smuggling ring

DETROIT - A Detroit police officer is facing federal charges after he helped drug dealers instead of keeping the streets safe, according to officials.

"Another day our badge is stained, and so I'm certainly not feeling good about it," Detroit police Chief James Craig said.

Christopher Staton is a 19-year veteran of the force who was considered a good officer without disciplinary problems.

He's worked as a plainclothes detective in the commercial auto theft section since 2011, but now he's accused of helping nine other members of a lucrative drug smuggling ring.

Staton is facing drug charges and accusations that he lied to federal law enforcement officials.

"As much as we do to build trust in our community, it sometimes takes one officer who makes a bad decision," Craig said. "This officer made a bad decision and he's going to pay for that bad decision."

A federal indictment claims the sophisticated drug ring ran cocaine and heroin, all laced with deadly fentanyl, on airplanes between Phoenix and Detroit.

The operation spun off vast amounts of cash, and the schemers had trouble getting rid of it, officials said.

The smuggling operation used commercial airliners and baggage to do its drug and cash hauling, according to officials. One of the members would buy a plane ticket, check the bag at the gate and then not board the plane, police said.

Another member of the gang would pick up the loaded luggage at the other end, officials said.

Staton is accused of providing arrest information about members of the organization to leaders and handling vehicle registration information.

"The message is clear: Don't do that here," Craig said.

Craig admitted this type of issue happens all over the country, not just in Detroit. He said one bad officer doesn't change the fact that his department is filled with good officers.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.