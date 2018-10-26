Detroit police officer accused of participating in drug conspiracy, lying to FBI

DETROIT - Detroit police Officer Christopher Staton was indicted Thursday with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of making a false statement to a special agent of the FBI.

According to court documents, from 2012 to 2017, Staton conspired with 10 other members of a drug trafficking organization to distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. The indictment further alleges Staton agreed to help by providing members with sensitive law enforcement information, including about a co-conspirator’s arrest and about vehicle registrations.

Staton was also charged with lying to FBI agents about his disclosure of this information.

“Detroit police officers are outstanding public servants, and the corrupt actions of just this one defendant should not undermine the public’s overall trust in law enforcement,” United States Attorney Matthew Schneider said. “Given the magnitude of the opioid crisis, the allegations are especially troubling that this defendant was actively helping drug dealers evade police detection and distribute large quantities of poisonous drugs.”

Staton faces up to life imprisonment and a fine of $10,000,000 for the drug conspiracy count, and up to five years imprisonment and a fine of $250,000 for the false statement count.

The investigation of this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation.

