Detroit police officer bound over for trial on charges of beating man, obstruction of justice

DETROIT - Charges against a former Detroit police officer accused of chasing down and beating a man for no apparent reason came close to being dismissed but the officer was ultimately bound over for trial..

Edward Hicks, 28, was originally charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, aggravated assault, obstruction of justice and misconduct in office.

During a news conference Dec. 20, 2017, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced charges against officer Hicks. Worthy said Hicks beat Deonta Stewart, 31, at the Martin Luther King homes at Lafayette and Chene streets in Detroit on Aug. 30, 2016.

Stewart wasn't in court Monday morning. Prosecutor's said Stewart has always showed for appearances and it is unlike him to not be present for the preliminary hearing. He told officers of the court Sunday night he would be present.

The judge said if Stewart doesn't return to court by noon, the case will likely be dismissed without prejudice.

Stewart made it to the courtroom and took the stand to discuss the incident.

Prosecutors said Stewart was walking in a dark area when Hicks spotted him and yelled at him to stop. Stewart took off running but eventually stopped and laid down on his stomach when he realized he was being chased by a police officer, the prosecutor said.

"It is alleged that officer Hicks began punching Stewart in the face multiple times, flipping him over and causing bleeding and some serious injury to Stewart," said Worthy.

The prosecutor said Stewart suffered serious injuries to his eyes and face. Moreover, the prosecutor said Hicks is accused of trying to get Stewart to lie about how he suffered the injuries.

Stewart told the court he was punched in the face about five times.

Hicks is no longer with the Detroit Police Department. The charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder was dropped and he was bound over for trial on all other charges.

