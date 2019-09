A kind act by a Detroit police officer was captured outside Comerica Park this week.

Jill Metiva Schafer snapped a couple of photos outside the Tigers game on Wednesday, a game that was ultimately postponed due to rain, showing a Detroit office helping a man shave.

"What a great Detroit cop!! This is right outside Comerica park. The game was a rainout but this officer went way above and beyond to help this man shave!!!"

