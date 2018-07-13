Detroit police officer hospitalized after crashing motorcycle on EB I-96 near Outer Drive

DETROIT - A Detroit police officer lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on eastbound I-96 at Outer Drive, according to DPD Chief James Craig.

Video shows the officer's motorcycle on the side of the road in the local lanes of eastbound I-96.

Craig said the officer is a 22-year veteran of the department who won Officer of the Year for the 3rd Precinct in 2017.

The officer was with 13 other officers on motorcycles on I-96, Craig said. They had completed a training exercise and were riding back in formation.

While the officer was riding in formation, he hit the rumble strip on the side of the freeway and lost control of the motorcycle, Craig said. Speed was not a factor, and the officer was not driving recklessly, according to officials.

The officer was put into an ambulance after the crash. (WDIV)

DPD said the officer has a foot injury and is in temporary serious condition. He was taken to Sinai-Grace Hospital.

"It's an injury to his leg," Craig said. "The hospital's doing everything they can to correct the condition. Significant injury, though."

Craig said the officer is in pain, but is conscious and in good spirits.

There were at least 11 police officers with motorcycles at the scene after the crash. (WDIV)

These 11 police officers on motorcycles left the crash scene togehter. (WDIV)

The local lanes of eastbound I-96 are closed at Evergreen Road, officials said.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, Craig said.

An officer was involved in a crash while on a motorcycle on EB I-96 in Detroit. (WDIV)

You can watch Craig's full statement below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.