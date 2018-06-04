Detroit police officer in court Monday after allegedly assaulting girlfriend, aiming gun at 2 men

DETROIT - A Detroit police officer is scheduled for a court appearance Monday for a crime he allegedly committed while off duty.

Willie Fortner is accused of pulling out a gun during a domestic incident in Greektown in April.

Monday's court hearing is a preliminary exam to review the evidence against Fortner. This hearing was supposed to happen last month, but scheduling conflicts pushed it back.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. on April 21 at Niki's Nightlife. The argument continued outside on Beaubian Street near Fort Street. The incident allegedly turned physical.

Prosecutors allege Fortner physically assaulted the woman and that two men tried to break up the fight.

Police say the two men and Fortner had a verbal altercation. Fortner then went to the trunk of his vehicle, took out a handgun and pointed it at the men, who ran for cover.

Fortner was arrested and charged with two counts of felonious assault, one count of misdemeanor domestic violence and two counts of felony firearms violations. He was suspended by the Detroit Police Department with pay.

"One of these incidents is actually one too many, and we know that it certainly places a stain on the badge," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig. "We have zero tolerance for officers engaging in criminal misconduct. We take prompt action each and every time, not some of the time."

