Detroit police officer in critical condition after crashing car on I-75 and Vernor

DETROIT - A Detroit police officer was involved in a single-car crash Tuesday morning on southbound I-75 and Vernor Highway in Southwest Detroit.

The officer is in critical condition with a head injury. Mayor Mike Duggan identified the officer as 62-year-old Robert Kovac. He has been with the Detroit Police Department for 32 years.

The officer's car hit black ice and hit the median wall.

“Fortunately, an off-duty firefighter supervisor was on his way to work, he saw the damaged police car, but as he was driving closer he could see someone who appeared to be slumped over, so he exited and stopped, tried to render aid,” Detroit police Chief James Craig said. “Fire department came in and pried open the door, got him out, and he was transported to the hospital.”

The officer was removed from the damaged vehicle and rushed to a local hospital.

Detroit Police officer Robert Kovac, who crashed this morning and was listed as critical, is conscious and talking, according to Mayor Mike Duggan who just heard from the chief. #Local4 — Jason Colthorp (@JasonColthorp) January 9, 2018

