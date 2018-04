DETROIT - A Detroit police officer's patrol car was rear-ended Thursday on the city's west side.

Police said the officer was hit by a Buick while stopped at a red light at Joy Road and West Parkway Street about 12:30 p.m.

The officer and the other driver were both taken to a local hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

