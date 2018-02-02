Detroit police officer injured after being struck in head with a gun

DETROIT - A Detroit police officer was injured Thursday night after being hit in the head with a gun.

The officer noticed a suspicious man between houses in the 20000 block of Burt Road on the city's northwest side at about 8:45 p.m. He approached the man and there was a physical altercation where the officer was struck, police said.

The officer fired shots, striking the man that hit him multiple, police said.

The officer and suspect were transported to local hospitals. They are both in stable condition.

