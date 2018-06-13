Detroit police officer injured in hit-and-run crash; police searching for driver

DETROIT - Two Detroit police officers were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash on the city's east side.

The crash happened late Tuesday on Nevada near Fenelon Avenue, which is just a block away from Detroit Police's 11th Precinct.

The officers were leaving the precinct in a squad SUV when they were hit by a car.

A female officer who was driving had to be cut out of the SUV by first responders using the jaws of life.

She likely suffered a broken arm but is expected to be okay.

Her male partner was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the other vehicle got out of the car and took off on foot.

Michigan State Police joined Detroit Police in the effort to track down the driver.

As of 12:30 a.m., the driver is still on the loose.

