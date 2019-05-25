Detroit police officer loses control of cruiser, crashes into pole on city's east side

A Detroit police officer crashed into a pole on May 24, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Detroit police officer hit a pole after losing control of his cruiser Friday evening on the city's east side.

The officer hit the pole in the area of 7 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, taking down power lines.

The officer was headed to 7 Mile Road and Hayes, where a different police cruiser struck a boy who was crossing the street.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Both officers in the cruiser were taken to a local hospital. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

