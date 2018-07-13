Detroit police officer on motorcycle involved in crash on EB I-96 near Outer Drive

DETROIT - A Detroit police officer on a motorcycle was involved in a crash Friday on eastbound I-96 at Outer Drive, according to authorities.

Video shows the officer's motorcycle on the side of the road in the local lanes of eastbound I-96.

The officer was put in an ambulance, but the severity of the injuries is unclear.

There are at least 11 other police motorcycles that responded to the scene. More than 10 officers are at the scene.

The local lanes of eastbound I-96 are closed at Evergreen Road, officials said.

Officials haven't confirmed any further information about the crash.

Local 4 has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.

A crash shut down I-96 at Evergreen Road in Detroit. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.