Detroit police officer sentenced to 12 months probation after driving drunk while off-duty

DETROIT - Detroit police officer, Samual Anderson, was sentenced to 12-months probation Friday after getting arrested on July 21 for crashing his personal car while off-duty and driving drunk, according to officials.

The crash happened at the intersection of Grand River and Cass Avenue.

Police said Anderson rear-ended another car, and the car drove off.

Anderson was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one count of possession of a weapon while intoxicated.

