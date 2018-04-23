Detroit police officer to be sentenced Monday in brutal assault case in Meijer

Surveillance video shows an arrest Oct. 8, 2017 at the Meijer store at Woodward Avenue and 8 Mile Road in Detroit.

DETROIT - Detroit police officer Lonnie Wade will be sentenced Monday in the assault of a man at a Detroit Meijer.

The victim, 23-year-old David Bivins, and his girlfriend were shopping at the Meijer store at Woodward Avenue and 8 Mile Road last October. Loss protection employees approached the couple after they left the store.

“We walked into the Meijer, went shopping like normal, purchased our items,” Bivins' girlfriend said. “We did come in with outside bags from another store. We did emphasize to keep them separate that way they could see.”

It was discovered the items were not stolen and she returned the items immediately after the embarrassment of being accused of stealing, according to Bivins' girlfriend. When she returned, her boyfriend was being struck with a baton by Wade, who was off-duty and working as a security guard at the store.

Detroit police Chief James Craig responded to the assault last October, saying the incident was "a quick escalation from what initially turned out to be active resisting to active aggression." He also said the force used by Wade was appropriate, proper and reasonable, and said the report from Wade claimed Bivins was "very agitated."

