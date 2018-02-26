LIVE: Detroit police officer who allegedly chased down, beat man due in court for hearing

DETROIT - A former Detroit police officer accused of chasing down and beating a man for no apparent reason is due in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Edward Hicks, 28, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, aggravated assault, obstruction of justice and misconduct in office.

During a news conference Dec. 20, 2017, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced charges against officer Hicks. Worthy said Hicks beat Deonta Stewart, 31, at the Martin Luther King homes at Lafayette and Chene streets in Detroit on Aug. 30, 2016.

READ: Detroit prosecutor charges 4 officers in separate police brutality cases

Worthy said Stewart was walking in a dark area when Hicks spotted him and yelled at him to stop. Stewart took off running but eventually stopped and laid down on his stomach when he realized he was being chased by a police officer, the prosecutor said.

"It is alleged that officer Hicks began punching Stewart in the face multiple times, flipping him over and causing bleeding and some serious injury to Stewart," said Worthy.

The prosecutor said Stewart suffered serious injuries to his eyes and face. Moreover, the prosecutor said Hicks is accused of trying to get Stewart to lie about how he suffered the injuries.

Hicks is no longer with the Detroit Police Department.

RELATED:

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.