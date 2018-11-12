Detroit police officers injured while arresting 24-year-old man for alleged domestic violence

Detroit police officers were hurt while responding to a domestic violence call, DPD said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police said multiple officers were injured Monday during a domestic violence investigation.

Officers were called at 6:15 a.m. to the 60 block of Adelaide Street for reports of domestic violence, police said.

When police tried to arrest a 24-year-old man for assault and battery and domestic violence, he physically assaulted the officers, according to authorities.

The officers and the man were injured during the altercation, police said. They were all stable at the hospital. Authorities said the officers were treated and released.

It's unclear exactly how many officers were involved.

The incident is still under investigation.

