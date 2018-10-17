Detroit police officers receive probation for failing to respond to fatal crash

Two Detroit police officers are charged with willful neglect of duty. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Two Detroit police officers will serve probation for their involvement in a deadly crash on Oct. 9, 2017 on Main Street near Park Drive.

Officers Stephen Heid and Ronald Cadez are accused of not stopping to help at the scene of the deadly car crash. Both were charged with willful neglect of duty and both pleaded no contest to the charge.

On Wednesday, Judge Kenneth King sentenced them to one year probation, a $500 fine, costs, and five days community service under a delayed sentence.

Case background

The officers first tried to stop the driver of a silver Pontiac Grand Prix traveling at a high speed around 10:18 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Maiden Street and Park Drive. The vehicle did not stop and the officers then began pursuing the driver, but never told dispatch, according to the Detroit Police Department.

The Grand Prix crashed into another car and then a tree a block and a half away from Heid and Cadez, who then left the scene and did not stop to help. The officers only went back to the scene after a 911 call was received, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

"This was a total disregard for our pursuit policies," Detroit police Chief James Craig said during a news conference. "This should not have happened."

The driver of the Grand Prix, Jerry Bradford Jr., 19, died at a local hospital shortly after the crash.

Both Heid and Cadez were suspended with pay for violating the Detroit Police Department's pursuit policy.

