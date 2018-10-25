Detroit police: Officers shot suspect who was shooting at them on west side

DETROIT - It was a chaotic scene Wednesday night on Detroit's west side after police officers were forced to shoot a man who, they say, was shooting at them.

It happened about 8 p.m. in the 14000 block of Tireman Avenue. Police were called to the area on the report of an assault. However, when officers arrived the suspect was armed and fleeing. He allegedly fired shots at the officers.

Two police officers returned gunfire. The suspect, who is a 45-year-old man, was struck. He was rushed to a where police say he is in critical condition.

A gun was recovered.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on leave, which is standard protocol after this type of shooting on the job.

