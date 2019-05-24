Detroit police out in full force Memorial Day weekend to get ATVs off streets

DETROIT - An all-terrain vehicle rider was hurt in a late night crash Thursday in Detroit.

That crash comes just a day after first responders rushed to another ATV crash Wednesday night. Their efforts to revive the rider, a father of five, were unsuccessful. Victor Davis, 38, was killed.

ATV riders have been spotted on the streets of Detroit lately and Detroit police aren't happy about it. On Tuesday, police seized several ATVs and small motorcycles on the city's east side.

