Detroit police: Passenger cuts DDOT bus driver on Woodward Avenue

A DDOT bus driver was cut by a passenger May 24, 2019 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police said a passenger cut a Detroit Department of Transportation bus driver with a knife Friday evening.

According to police, the driver, a 45-year-old man, and passenger, a 26-year-old man, exchanged words in the area of Woodward and W. State Fair avenues just before 7 p.m.

The passenger pulled out a knife and cut the driver, police said. The driver's condition is unknown.

The passenger was arrested, and the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.