Detroit police recover stolen vehicle with 3-year-old girl inside

DETROIT - A man is accused of stealing a vehicle that had a 3-year-old girl inside.

Detroit police responded to the report of a stolen vehicle with a child inside shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday. The child and vehicle were recovered around an hour after the first report.

The suspect is in custody and could face carjacking and kidnapping charges.

The incident happened in the area of a BP gas station on corner of West Warren Avenue and Ann Arbor Trail on the city's west side.

