Detroit police release photo of gunman wanted for fatal shooting on city's east side

Detroit police released this photo of the gunman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on the city's east side Friday afternoon.

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on the city's east side Friday afternoon in the 600 block of East Street.

According to police, the 23-year-old victim was shot by the gunman at the location. The victim had a dispute with the gunman who fired shots at him.

The shooter fled the location on foot in an unknown direction. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

A photo of the gunman was released by police and can be viewed above. If you recognize the shooter, call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.