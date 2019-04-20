News

Detroit police release photo of gunman wanted for fatal shooting on city's east side

Victim killed after dispute with shooter

By Natasha Dado

Detroit police released this photo of the gunman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on the city's east side Friday afternoon.

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on the city's east side Friday afternoon in the 600 block of East Street. 

According to police, the 23-year-old victim was shot by the gunman at the location. The victim had a dispute with the gunman who fired shots at him. 

The shooter fled the location on foot in an unknown direction. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. 

A photo of the gunman was released by police and can be viewed above. If you recognize the shooter, call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP. 

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.