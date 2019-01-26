Detroit police release photo of vehicle involved in New Year's Eve drive-by shooting

Detrot police said someone fired shots from this vehicle on Dec. 31, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police released a photo of a vehicle they say was involved in a drive-by shooting Dec. 31, 2018.

Police said someone fired shots from a white sedan in the 13900 block of Saratoga Avenue about 10:30 p.m. A man who was struck suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his finger.

The vehicle fled east on Saratoga Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

