Detroit police release surveillance video of carjacking at gas station

Police are asking the public to help identify a person involved in a carjacking at a Detroit gas station.

Police said it happened at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2019, in the 13500 block of Plymouth Road. Police said a man left the gas station and got into a gray Kia Rondo LX when another man walked up to him with a handgun and demanded that he get out of the vehicle.

The man with the gun reportedly pulled the other man out of the vehicle and drove away. Police say the man had a dark complexion, was clean-shaven, was wearing a red hooded sweater and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information can contact Commercial Auto Theft at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.