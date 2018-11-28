Detroit police: Repo man says he shot 53-year-old who came at him with knife

DETROIT - A repo man told police he shot a 53-year-old man who came at him with a knife on Detroit's west side, according to authorities.

Police said the man was at the location Wednesday morning looking to repossess a car parked in the back.

The man said the 53-year-old came at him with a knife, so he shot him, according to officials.

The repo man is a concealed pistol license holder, police said. He's cooperating with police, but was taken into custody for questioning.

The 53-year-old man is in critical condition, officials said.

