Detroit police report carjacking, attempted carjacking at 2 gas stations overnight

Detroit police are investigating a carjacking and an attempted carjacking. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a carjacking and an attempted carjacking at two gas stations overnight, according to authorities.

Carjacking

The first incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at a gas station in the 4100 block of West 8 Mile Road.

A 23-year-old woman driving a silver 2006 Dodge Charger pulled into the gas station with a gold Tahoe behind her. A man got out of the Tahoe, pointed a gun at the woman and stole the Charger, officials said.

The woman's purse was also taken, police said.

The Tahoe and Charger both took off east on West 8 Mile Road.

Witnesses described the man as black, with a medium complexion and braids. He was wearing a hat and cutoff jeans and was armed with a 9 mm handgun. A description was not provided for the driver of the Tahoe.

Attempted carjacking

Another incident was reported around 12:35 a.m. at a gas station in the 10800 block of West 7 Mile Road, police said.

A 36-year-old man was driving a 2015 Dodge Challenger and pulled up to a gas pump.

A black 2007 Dodge Charger pulled up to another pump, and a man inside the car pointed an assault rifle at the 36-year-old man. Another man got out of the Charger and demanded keys to the Challenger.

The 36-year-old man took off running, and the men didn't get his car, police said.

The Charger fled south on Meyers Road from 7 Mile Road, police said.

Witnesses described the man with the assault rifle as black, with a slender face and a dark brown complexion. He was wearing a head scarf.

The man who got out of the Charger was 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a light complexion. He was wearing a head scarf, a light T-shirt and blue jeans. He was armed with a black pistol.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.